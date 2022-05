Indore: New ward equations upset most former Mayor-in-Council members, ex-corporators

IMC ward reservation process goes through lottery system at DAVV auditorium on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reservation of wards has upset equations of most of the former Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members and senior former corporators, including Indore Municipal Corporation ex-Speaker Ajay Singh Naruka. Although former corporators from both BJP and Congress suffered blows due to the reservation rejig, the saffron party was mostly hit as they were more in number in the last elected council.

Moreover, the last elected council members will either have to field their spouses in the IMC elections or would have to shift to other wards, in case the first option is not open. For senior former corporators like Chandu Shinde, Munna Lal Yadav, Dilip Sharma, Chhote Yadav, changing ward will not be much of an issue, but for first-time corporators like Deepak Tinu Jain, it would be not easy to win elections from other wards.

Interestingly, former MiC members, including Chandu Shinde, Ashwin Shukla, Santosh Gour, Shobharamdas Garg, Dilip Sharma and Suraj Kero were affected by the ward reservation rejig.

Naruka, who was elected from Ward No. 42 in the last election can also not contest from the same seat as his ward has been reserved for a general woman candidate. He will now stake claim from Ward No. 49. Sharma will also seek a ticket from Ward No. 50.

Candidate (Ward Name: Seat as per New Reservation)

Upset lot from BJP

1. Indore-I Assembly seat: Ashwin Shukla (Ward 15: Now general woman), Santosh Gour (Ward 12: Now OBC woman), Deepak Jain Tinu (Ward 6: Now OBC woman), Manoj Mishra (Ward 7: Now general woman), Chanda Surendra Vajyapee (Ward 13: Now OBC open)

2. Indore-2 Assembly seat: Chandu Shinde (Ward 25: Now general woman), Munna Lal Yadav (Ward 34: Now general woman), Saroj Chouhan (Ward 31: Now general open), Rajkapoor Sunhare (Ward 23: Now OBC woman),

3. Indore-3 Assembly seat: Sobharamdas Garg (Ward 63: Now general open), Jagdish Dhaneriya (Rebel) (Ward 62: Now general woman)

4. Indore-4 Assembly seat:, Bharat Parikh (Ward 71: Now general woman), Veenta Dharm (Ward 72: Now OBC open), Sarita Mangwani (Ward 65: Now OBC open)

5. Indore 5 Assembly seat: Dilip Sharma (Ward 43: Now OBC woman), Suraj Kero (Ward 45: Now SC woman) Speaker Ajay Singh Naruka (Ward 42: Now general woman), Ushman Patel (Ward 38: Now general woman)

Upset lot from Congress

1. Indore-1: Preeti Agnihotri (Ward 1: Now general open), Veenitika Deepu Yadav (Ward 10: Now general open), Anita Servash Tiwari (Ward 9: Now OBC open).

2. Indore-2: Madhivi Chintu Choukse (Ward 21: Now general open)

3. Indore-3: Chhote Yadav (Ward 55: Now general woman), Abhay Verma (Ward 61: Now SC Woman)

4. Indore-4: Shankar Yadav (Ward 69: Now general woman)

5. Indore-5: Foziya Sheikh Alim (Ward 53: Now general woman)

42 seats reserved for women

As many as 42 wards out of total 85 wards are reserved for women candidates. Of them, 24 wards are reserved for women of the general category, nine of OBC and seven of SC and two of ST categories. There will be a total of 27 general open seats where candidates from whatever caste can contest elections. Maximum number of general open seats are in the Assembly segment 4

Indore-1 assembly segment:

Total 17 Wards: 4 for general open (Wards 1, 5, 10, 14), 6 for general woman (Ward 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 15), 4 OBC open (9, 11, 13, 17), 3 for OBC woman (6, 12, 16)

Indore-2 assembly segment

Total 19 Wards: 5 for general open (Wards 21, 22, 27, 31, 33), 4 for general woman (Ward 20, 25, 28, 34), 1 OBC open (Ward 32), 3 for OBC woman (19, 23, 29), 4 for SC open (Wards 24, 26, 35, 36), two for SC women (18, 30)

Indore-3 assembly segment

Total 10 Wards : 5 for general open (Wards 56, 57, 58, 63, 64), 3 for general woman (Ward 55, 60, 62), two for SC women (Wards 59, 61)

Indore-4 assembly segment

Total 13 Wards: 6 for general open (Wards 66, 68, 70, 82, 83, 85), 4 for general woman (Wards 69, 71, 73, 84), 2 OBC open (Wards 65, 72), 1 for OBC woman (Ward 67),

Indore-5 assembly segment

Total 18 Wards: 5 for general open (Wards 41, 49, 50, 51, 53), 7 for general woman (Ward 37, 38, 39, 42, 44, 48, 52), 1 OBC open (Ward 40), 1 for OBC woman (43), 2 for SC open (Wards 47, 54), 2 for SC women (Ward 45, 46)

Rau assembly segment

Total 8 Wards: 2 for general open (Wards 80, 81), 1 OBC open (Ward 78), 1 for OBC woman (74), 1 for SC women (Ward 76), 1 for ST open (Ward 75), 2 for ST woman (Ward 77, 79)

