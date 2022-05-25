Indore: Passengers get upset as 6 flights cancelled abruptly

IndiGo | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo, the leading airline of the country, abruptly cancelled 6 ‘to and fro’ flights including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi, on Wednesday. Passengers who had booked the tickets on these flights were extremely upset at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

According to official information, IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-7271/7272 arrives from Hyderabad to the city at 8.05 am and goes back to Hyderabad at 8.25 am, while the second flight 6E-6317/6318 arrives from Bangalore to the city at 8.20 pm and goes back to Bengaluru at 8.50 pm. Similarly, the last Delhi flight of the night 6E 2042/6013 reaches the city from Delhi at 10.20 pm and goes back to Delhi at 10.50 pm. The airline cancelled all these flights on Wednesday. The airline informed the airport administration that the cancellation of the flights was due to “operational reasons”.

Sources said that the airline was incurring losses due to fewer passengers on these flights. To avoid losses, it cancelled the flights. Since the airline has flights on these routes, it is also giving passengers the option of shifting to other flights, as well as the option of a refund. But this is spoiling the travel plans of passengers. Most troubled are those passengers who have onward connecting flights.

The airline has been continuously cancelling its flights for the past 15 days, including those to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jabalpur, Jaipur and Gwalior.