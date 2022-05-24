Indore: Pre-monsoon showers lash many parts of the district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon showers lashed many parts of the district, especially Mhow and its nearby areas, on Tuesday and turned the weather pleasant in the evening. Cool winds were blowing at a speed of 8-14 km/h since Tuesday morning and it rained intermittently in Mhow and its nearby areas, while it drizzled at the Bypass. However, the rise in humidity turned the weather icky in the afternoon, although the cool breeze turned the evening comfortable again.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, similar conditions will prevail in the region on Wednesday. The department had also issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms in the region.

“A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and its neighbourhood extending up to the middle tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over south-west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the north-east Arabian Sea at the lower tropospheric levels. A trough is also passing through the state due to which mercury incursion is taking place,” Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Ved Prakash Singh said. He added that, under the influence of these conditions, Indore and its nearby regions would continue to witness drizzles and the sky would remain cloudy. “The temperature will remain close to 38 degrees Celsius in the region for a couple of days,” Dr Singh said.

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday was 37.6 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature increased to 26 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above the normal.

