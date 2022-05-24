Indore: Kids back on field get out of breath after a little practice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Children have returned to Summer Camps after a prolonged break of almost two years on account of the COVID-19 outbreak. Thankfully, they have been largely spared from the adverse effects of COVID-19—at least till date. However the stress and uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 outbreak potentially has had significant negative effects on children’s mental, as well as physical, health.

Prolonged closure of playgrounds, public parks and schools had resulted in a sudden halt in physical activities of kids as they were confined at home, which drastically impacted their physical health.

As they have relied solely on indoor activities, such as playing video games, Internet surfing, and watching television during the closure periods, their sedentary habits have led to muscle degradation, weight gain, chronic lower back pain and obesity.

The effects are visible now on the field as some kids who returned to the playgrounds with immense enthusiasm to follow their passion are falling ill just after joining the games and are showing such symptoms as body ache, low endurance and tiring easily compared to the pre-Covid times. They are also getting out of breath after running just a little.

To get an insight into the health implications faced by kids due to frequent pauses in physical activity, Free Press had a word with Amit Joshi, coach of the Vivekananda Cricket Academy, who said, “Kids coming back to Summer Camp after two years are showing low endurance levels compared to those in the pre-Covid period.”

Another coach, Mahesh Purohit, from the Lucky Cricket Academy, said, “The sudden halt in the physical activities of kids have had adverse impacts on their stamina as they feel out of breath even after a little practice.”

(Contributed by Shivani Batham)

