Indore: New Grids Of RDSS Project To Get Operational In August

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many of the new grids, which are being constructed by Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), will become operational in the month of August.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the work for constructing as many as 97 grids has started in all the districts. Weekly meetings are being held between the superintendent engineers of the districts concerned with the agencies for timely and quality work.

Tomar said that Rabi season will start from October. “During this period, farmers will also be able to get power supplies from selected new grids in almost all the districts including Indore,” he said. Tomar said that the distribution capacity of the power company will increase by about 500 MVA with the new grids. “These girds will strengthen power supply system,” he stated.