Indore: New Delhi-bound new train to start running next week

The train will depart from the city at 4:45 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and reach Delhi next day at 5:00 am.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new train for the national capital will start operating from next week. The train will depart from the city at 4:45 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and reach Delhi the next day at 5:00 am.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed that the Railway Board has given approval to the operation of the train a few days ago. Its operation would start from next week. The schedule for the train was also released on Wednesday. It will be operated 3 days a week from both sides i.e. from Indore and New Delhi. The train will depart from the city at 4:45 pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and will reach New Delhi Railway Station the next day at 5:00 am. The new train will have stoppages at Nagda, Mathura and Palwal. From New Delhi the train will start its journey at 7:15 pm on Thursday, Saturday and Monday and will stop at Palwal, Mathura and Nagda.

MP Lalwani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and said that the city’s rail, road and air connectivity is getting better with the efforts of the Central government.

article-image

