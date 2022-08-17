e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Health department issues advisory on monkeypox

It is a zoonotic disease, which primarily occurs in tropical rainforest regions of Central and West Africa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
31-year-old woman tests positive for Monkeypox in Delhi, takes India's tally to 9 | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has issued an advisory on prevention of monkeypox virus, as per officials.

According to Union Public Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s interim advisory for State Surveillance Units (SSUs), monokeypox is a zoonotic disease, which primarily occurs in tropical rainforest regions of Central and West Africa.

For quick identification and diagnosis, the ministry has directed to treat a person with fever, having a travel history to affected countries in last 21 days or someone who has come in contact with a confirmed or suspected patient of monkeypox as a possible case of the disease. A patient is supposed to isolate himself till he is cured.

A patient infected with monkeypox usually has fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. Medical complications may occur in some patients otherwise monkeypox is a self-limiting infection whose symptoms usually go away in 2 to 4 weeks. The mortality rate in severe cases is 1 to 10 per cent.

