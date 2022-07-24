Indore: New cabinet members of Lions Club International take oath

District governor lion Dr Sadhna Sodani and lion Dr RK Sodani taking oath under international director lion VK Ladia. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of The Lions Club International District 3233 G-1 was organised at Ravindra Natya Grah on Sunday.

In the programme, District Governor Lion Dr Sadhna Sodani and other members were present. The Guest of honour is newly elected mayor of the city Pushyamitra Bhargav. The chief guest of the programme is international director lion VK Ladia and other senior members of the club were present in the programme.