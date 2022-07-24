e-Paper Get App

Indore: New cabinet members of Lions Club International take oath

The Guest of honour is newly elected mayor of the city Pushyamitra Bhargav. The chief guest of the programme is international director lion VK Ladia and other senior members of the club were present in the programme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
District governor lion Dr Sadhna Sodani and lion Dr RK Sodani taking oath under international director lion VK Ladia. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet of The Lions Club International District 3233 G-1 was organised at Ravindra Natya Grah on Sunday.

In the programme, District Governor Lion Dr Sadhna Sodani and other members were present. The Guest of honour is newly elected mayor of the city Pushyamitra Bhargav. The chief guest of the programme is international director lion VK Ladia and other senior members of the club were present in the programme.

Read Also
Indore: Doctors save woman’s life who mistakenly swallows hairpin with medicine
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: New cabinet members of Lions Club International take oath

RECENT STORIES

ISL: Mumbai City FC to conduct pre-season training in Dubai

ISL: Mumbai City FC to conduct pre-season training in Dubai

Three, including town mayor, killed in university campus shooting in Philippine capital

Three, including town mayor, killed in university campus shooting in Philippine capital

PM Modi takes part in Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters in Delhi

PM Modi takes part in Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at BJP headquarters in Delhi

Balbir Singh Sr's lost memorabilia: Family's search continues

Balbir Singh Sr's lost memorabilia: Family's search continues

Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in India once again, receives 'samman patra' from IT...

Akshay Kumar becomes highest tax payer in India once again, receives 'samman patra' from IT...