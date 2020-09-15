Indore: Nepal man held for kidnapping 4-yr-old boy from Nagpur

Indore: A Nepali citizen was arrested by the Crime Branch in the city on Tuesday while he was on his way to Nepal after abducting a four-year-old boy from Nagpur. Police believed that the man was taking the boy to sell him in Nepal. Nagpur police were informed about his arrest, and they will take over the investigation.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra received information from Nagpur police that a man had abducted a four-year-old boy and he had boarded a bus to Indore along with the child. DIG instructed ASP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya to act and the accused was arrested from near Dhakkanwala Kuan area, and the child was recovered from him safely.



According to the information, a 30-year-old woman from Nagpur had lodged a complaint with police there that her son was abducted by a man on Monday. Nagpur police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC against an unidentified person. During the investigation, the police got to know that a man with a child was seen on a bus going towards Indore. Nagpur police informed DIG Mishra about and the accused was arrested. He was planning on going to Nepal via Delhi. Crime branch recovered Rs 15,000 and a ticket booked for Delhi from the accused.



ASP Dandotiya said that the accused introduced himself as Farukh alias Bambaiya Khan (55), a resident of Nepal. He came to Maharashtra in 1996 and lived in different cities in Maharashtra. At present he was staying in Hotel Kohinoor in Nagpur where he had a job. There he met the family of the abducted boy and after getting a chance, he abducted the child.