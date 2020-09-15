Indore: MYH mortuary horror show; Body rots, skeleton exposed

Indore: In a shocker that exposed the callous attitude of hospital staff towards the dead, a highly decomposed body with its skeleton showing was found lying in a stretcher in the mortuary of the MY Hospital on Tuesday. The body would have remained there for some more days had it not been for the nauseating stench coming from it, which prodded the staff to act. When the staff removed the sheet covering the body, they found that the skin and flesh had melted, exposing the skeleton.

It appears that the body had been left unattended for 11 days on the stretcher. As news of the 'discovery' spread, there was panic among the senior doctors and forensic medicine department had the body removed. But, by that time, the photograph of the ghastly spectacle was doing the rounds of the social media, sending shivers down the spine of people.

According to staff members, it was the body was that of an unidentified male. “The body had come to the mortuary about 11 days ago and was kept on the stretcher to be handed over to NGO or IMC employees to perform last rites. However, it remained unattended and decomposed there. Incidentally, records of who brought the body to the mortuary could not be found - they were either missing or had decomposed along with the body.