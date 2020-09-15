Indore cop who plays ‘Yamraj’ during lockdown to appear in TV programme

Indore: Police constable Jawahar Singh Jadon, who was often seen as ‘Yamraj’ on the streets of the city during the lockdown, will soon appear on the stage of a TV programme. After being widely appreciated on social media, the constable was invited by the organisers of singing reality show ‘SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs’ on Zee TV last month. After his interview, the shooting was done with him wearing the costume of ‘Yamraj’ there. The programme will be aired on Saturday (September 19, 2020) 8.30 pm.

The aim behind dressing up Jadon as 'Yamraj' and patrolling the streets was to make people aware of coronavirus and the importance of lockdown. Jadon was chosen to play 'Yamraj' for his height and built.

According to Jadon, it was the idea of police station in-charge Rajendra Chaturvedi after which he bought a costume and started to make aware the people in his police station jurisdiction. He requested people to stay home to defeat coronavirus. He told people on the roads that if anyone comes out of their home then ‘Yamraj’ will take him along with him.

Jadon told Free Press that initially, he played the role for five days in the month of April when DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and other senior officials appreciated him for his job. He was later instructed by the officials to make aware the people of the entire city in city police’s ‘Shraddhanjali Yatra’.