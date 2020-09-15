Indore: City zoo to reopen from September 21 after six months post lockdown

Indore: After 6 months, the city zoo will finally open its doors again for visitors from Monday, i.e. September 21. The announcement of reopening Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya and Regional Park was announced by Indore municipal commissioner Pratibha Patil on Tuesday.

Every day a large crowd of people throng in city zoo and Regional Park. The largest number of visitors are recorded in city zoo every year.

As per last records, city zoo has recorded footfall of 25,000 to 30,000 people on Sundays and holidays. Further, a large number of IMC workers are also deployed to work in zoo.

Hence, it has been announced that city zoo will remain closed on Sundays until a new announcement in the regards is made.

As shared by city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav, preparations for ensuring social distancing and enforcement of safety protocols to control the spread of coronavirus have begun.

Additional staff will also be deployed there from September 21, so that social distancing can be strictly followed. Similar arrangements will also be available in Meghdoot Park and Regional Park.

Here is a preview of your visit to City Zoo in the ‘new normal’ era post coronavirus outbreak:

Touchless entry

The old routine of waiting in line and buying tickets for entering the city zoo will change for the first time in history. Instead of buying a paper-based ticket, people will be required to entry the city zoo via touchless entry system.

A scanner has been installed at the gate, which will scan the code or ticket bought and allow the visitor inside. This will also help in keeping the track of people inside the zoo.

Children visitor-need extra safety precautions

Since a large number of children are expected to visit city zoo, stricter protocols are needed. As of now, city zoo is marking the floors with circles and ensuring sanitisers at every nook and corner to ensure safety.

To handle the crowd and control movement of children, additional staff will be deployed to ensure quick movement through the city zoo. “We need them to keep moving, so that there is no crowding anywhere,” Yadav said.

No need to fear Elephant Moti

The recent incident of Moti, the elephant losing his temper set fear in the heart of many. However, as per Yadav, there is nothing to fear.

“Moti has a strong big enclosure, so visitors are safe and he just breaks his shed and other items inside when he loses his temper,” Yadav said.

Further, he added that all the animals are safe and are not affected by coronavirus. Hence, there is no need to fear their health.