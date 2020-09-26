Indore: Negligence in Greater Kailash Hospital; Covid patient's body handed over to other's kin

Indore: A major case of negligence in Greater Kailash Hospital came to fore on Saturday when the body of non-Covid patient was exchanged with a Covid patient’s body.

The family members had even carried the Covid-patient’s body around 80 km when they were called by the hospital and informed about the blunder.

Gendalal Rathore, resident of Khandwa, died in Greater Kailash Hospital during treatment of lung cancer. He didn’t have Covid and had been admitted four days back.



“My father Gendalal died in the hospital on Friday night. On Saturday morning, staff gave us a body packed in a bag and told us not to open it. We didn’t open the bag and was on the way to Khandwa but received a call after reaching Sanawad that the body given to us was a Covid patient’s body,” Nitin Rathore, son of deceased, said.