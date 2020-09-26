Indore: Negligence in Greater Kailash Hospital; Covid patient's body handed over to other's kin

Indore: A major case of negligence in Greater Kailash Hospital came to fore on Saturday when the body of non-Covid patient was exchanged with a Covid patient’s body.
The family members had even carried the Covid-patient’s body around 80 km when they were called by the hospital and informed about the blunder.
Gendalal Rathore, resident of Khandwa, died in Greater Kailash Hospital during treatment of lung cancer. He didn’t have Covid and had been admitted four days back.
“My father Gendalal died in the hospital on Friday night. On Saturday morning, staff gave us a body packed in a bag and told us not to open it. We didn’t open the bag and was on the way to Khandwa but received a call after reaching Sanawad that the body given to us was a Covid patient’s body,” Nitin Rathore, son of deceased, said.
He said that they were shocked by the news and moreover there is now the added fear that they might get infected from the cadaver as they did not take the necessary Covid precaution while travelling with the body.
Later, Nitin and other family members returned the body to Greater Kailash Hospital which was handed over to the rightful family and they received their father’s body.
Meanwhile, Director of hospital Dr Anil Bandi accepted the fault and termed it a confusion created by the staff. “We accept our fault as the staff got confused between the two bodies. We apologised to the family members and returned the body. As it was packed in a bag, chances of Covid-19 spreading was negligible,” he told media.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)