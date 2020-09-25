Indore: Flesh trade racket busted, 13 rescued including Bangladeshis, 3 women among 10 arrested

Indore: Police arrested 10 people including three women for illegally bringing girls from Bangladesh and other states and forcing them into flesh trade in the city and other places. Following the lead by the accused, 13 girls from Bangladesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal were rescued from a city hotel and other places in the city. The girls were brought to the city on the pretext of providing them with jobs, but later they were tortured and pushed into flesh trade.
DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra they got lead about the flesh trade racket after two models from Mumbai had lodged a complaint on September 21 that they were brought to the city by some persons to participate in some show. After the show, they were taken to a house in Banganga area where they were sexually assaulted and thrashed by the accused when they refused to give them sexual favours. The accused also tore their clothes and they were burnt with a cigarette and also took Rs 1 lakh from them. They somehow managed to flee from the clutches of the accused and reached Vijay Nagar police station to lodge the complaint.
During the investigation, police managed to trace the accused and arrested four accused named Navin Sisodiya of Dwarkapuri, Kuldeep Chandrawanshi of Dhar, Rajendra Dawar of Banganga and a woman in connection with torturing the models from Mumbai.
Police said that the woman accused is the mastermind in the crime. She allegedly confessed that she is associated with a gang indulged in trafficking girls from other states with the help of agents. They used to send the women to other states for flesh trade also. Subsequently, police arrested their accomplices Rohan, Neeraj. The police came to know that more women were indulged in the crime. The accused used to bring the girls from Bangladesh illegally in the name of providing jobs to them. They were later put in the flesh trade. The girls couldn’t go back to Bangladesh as they did not have passports or Visa. Some girls were taken from West Bengal, Bihar and Maharashtra also.
Following the lead given by the accused, a police team raided a hotel in Mahalaxmi Nagar and rescued four girls from there. They were locked in the hotel so they could not come out of the room there. The rescued girls told the police that they were taken to India from Bangladesh for jobs but the accused put them in prostitution here.
Later, 9 more girls including minor girls were rescued from other places in the city. So far, the police rescued 13 girls from the accused. Seven men and three women were arrested in connection with the same so far. 25 mobile phones, 1 laptop and Rs 1 lakh were recovered from them. DIG Mishra has awarded the police team with Rs 20,000 for their excellent job and investigating into the case.