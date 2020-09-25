Indore: Flesh trade racket busted, 13 rescued including Bangladeshis, 3 women among 10 arrested

Indore: Police arrested 10 people including three women for illegally bringing girls from Bangladesh and other states and forcing them into flesh trade in the city and other places. Following the lead by the accused, 13 girls from Bangladesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal were rescued from a city hotel and other places in the city. The girls were brought to the city on the pretext of providing them with jobs, but later they were tortured and pushed into flesh trade.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra they got lead about the flesh trade racket after two models from Mumbai had lodged a complaint on September 21 that they were brought to the city by some persons to participate in some show. After the show, they were taken to a house in Banganga area where they were sexually assaulted and thrashed by the accused when they refused to give them sexual favours. The accused also tore their clothes and they were burnt with a cigarette and also took Rs 1 lakh from them. They somehow managed to flee from the clutches of the accused and reached Vijay Nagar police station to lodge the complaint.

During the investigation, police managed to trace the accused and arrested four accused named Navin Sisodiya of Dwarkapuri, Kuldeep Chandrawanshi of Dhar, Rajendra Dawar of Banganga and a woman in connection with torturing the models from Mumbai.