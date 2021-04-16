Indore: Negligence and utilisation of funds of tendu patta for other projects including dams unearthed, DFO under scanner

Indore: Tendu leaves collectors to constitute a sizable population in rural Madhya Pradesh and the produce i.e. tendu patta (tendu leaf used to make beedi and medicines) is bought under Minor Forest Produce due to its benefits and essentials. However, some divisions are cashing in the funds received for remuneration to tendu leaf collectors for other tasks of the forest department.

One such complaint showing various proofs of how the Dewas division is cashing in tendu leaf collector’s amount was raised within Lokayukta, including the Chief Secretary and the Forest Department Vigilance.

The information about this scheme and utilisation of funds is not given by the department under Right To Information 2005, due to which many times, officials have misused the funds remunerated under the scheme.

In one such case, legal activist Abhijeet Pandey has written to many officials including Lokayukta Bhopal. In his complaint, he also cited a mistake made in the Amrut Yojana scheme of the Chief Minister by Ujjain DFO.