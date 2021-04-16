Madhya Pradesh: Doctor threatened, action demanded against youth for posting message on social media

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Local residents have demanded action against a youth from Kheda village who posted a message about Block Medical Officer and Covid ICU incharge Dr Sandeep Shrivastav at government hospital. In the message posted on social media, he abused the doctor and asked him to prepare his corona positive report on his arrival to Badnawar and keep a bed vacant for him.

The message stated that Covid report of his father Suresh Chandra came positive in Badnawar but his reports came negative when he was tested in other hospitals.

The Corona positive report of his father was given by Dr Shrivastav. He threatened that it is a scam and he would make all the people involved in the scam pay heavily.

Dr Shrivastav has conveyed the message to Collector, Chief Health and Medical Officer and sought protection. However, no action has been taken against him. Upset with this, other doctors and health workers treating Covid patients too have demanded action against the accused.