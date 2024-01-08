Indore: Nearly 7K To Take PSC-2022 Mains Starting Today

MPPSC head office in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 13,600 candidates, including around 7k candidates in Indore, are going to take the state service main exams starting from Monday. A total of 39 centres, including 21 centres in the city, have been set up for the exam which will be held from January 8 to 13.

Citing cold weather conditions, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has permitted candidates appearing for state service main exam-2022 to wear warm clothes.

In a public notice, MPPSC stated that the candidates are allowed to wear shoes, socks and warm clothes in state service main exam to be held from January 8 to January 13.

The MPPSC has granted such permission owing to cold weather conditions in the state. In MPPSC exams, wearing socks, shoes, belt, scarf, jewellery, hair clips, wrist watch and bands and all types of gadgets are prohibited.

Candidates are only allowed to take along transparent water bottles apart from pens. But as the state is reeling under cold wave, the MPPSC had relaxed the rules as of now for state service main exam.

MPPSC exams is scheduled to be held in 10 places in the state including Indore, Ratlam, Barwani, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol and Chhindwara. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

SSPE-2022 held for 19 depts

State Service Preliminary Examination (SSPE)-2022 was conducted on May 21 last year for filling up of 457 posts in 19 departments. Posts of deputy collector, DSP, assistant commissioner, assistant director, labour officer, district women and child development officer, assistant director public relations, district registrar etc will be filled through the exam-2022.

The MPPSC has formed flying squads to keep vigil on main exams. MPPSC media co-ordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that strict frisking of candidates will be done before entry into the examination hall. ‘If prohibited items were found under the guise of warm clothes, the said candidate will be expelled from the exam and a police case will also be registered against him,’ he added.