Indore: Nearly 50% Students Booked For Malpractice Get Clean Chit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unfair means (UFM) committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya gave clean chit to nearly 50 percent students booked for taking to malpractice during exams held in July and August, exposing the flying squads.

Out of 122 students, who were booked for malpractice about six months ago, around 60 had come out clean during the scrutiny by the UFM committee.

The recommendation for action against the rest of students found guilty of malpractice is going to be kept before DAVV executive council meeting scheduled for December 22.

As per information, the flying squads of DAVV had caught as many as 122 students of different courses copying in exams.

The cases of malpractice were kept before the UFM committee led by Prof Rajesh Sharma. The committee did not find adequate evidence for recommending action against nearly 50 percent of the students booked for malpractice and their results were declared.

Flying squads under scanner

The scrutiny of the UFM committee has put a big question mark over the function of flying squads as nearly 50 percent of students they booked for malpractice got clean chit. When flying squads book any student for malpractice, his/her answer book is seized and he/she is provided with a new answer book to write the exam. Then, his/her case is put before the UFM committee. If the said student comes out clean, the secondary answer book provided to him/her during the exam is evaluated and results are declared. ”When the student is booked for malpractice, he/she comes under physiological pressure and his/her performance in the entire exams is affected. Therefore, the flying squads members should ensure that they register students for malpractice when they are sure of students really taking to malpractice,” said retired professor Ramesh Mangal.

Zero fees for children of DAVV employees

A proposal will be kept before the executive council recommending zero fees to children of teaching and non-teaching employees of DAVV. Contractual and daily wage employees can also avail the benefit of the scheme subject to a condition that they have worked for nearly three years continuously in the university. Previously, the university used to impart education to children of regular teaching and non-teaching employees on a nominal fee. But now the university has recommended a complete waiver of course.