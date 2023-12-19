Indore: ‘I’m A Cong Soldier, Will Serve Party Throughout My Life’, Says Satyanarayan Patel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Satyanarayan Patel organised a meeting to review the reasons for his defeat as a Congress candidate from Indore-5 constituency. On this occasion Patel said, ”I am a soldier of the Congress and will serve the party throughout my life. My father late Rameshwar Patel devoted his life to the Congress and I am also following the same path.”

He said that he lost the election due to the intrigues of some contenders and expressed gratefulness to Congress workers who stood by him and gave their time, money for his victory. ”I will always be indebted to the party workers for their love, support and blessings,” he added.

Patel honoured some party workers including Umashankar Raikwar, Shakeel Baig, Rahul Nihore, Sunny Tiwari, Rakesh Joshi, Anil Patidar, Vijay Paliwal and Wahid Ali with memento, shawl and Malwi turban for supporting him throughout the election. City Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha, Raghu Parmar, Radheshyam Patel, Sheikh Saleem, Aman Bajaj, Vinay Bakliwal, Shailesh Garg, Iqbal Khan, Annu Patel, Kiran Jirati, Sadhna Bhandari, Sudama Chaudhary, Rakesh Singh Yadav, Ashok Jarwal, Krishna Gopal Ladda, Ashok Wagh, Ankit Dubey, Sheikh Shakir, Shiv Ghavri, Santosh Yadav, Vinay Dwivedi, Vijay Bhavsar, Ganesh Verma, Sanjay Jayant, Vijay Rathore, Rahul Iyer, Nimish Nandecha and several other Congress workers were present. Party workers from Indore-5 constituency showed their loyalty towards Satyanarayan Patel and 10 different issues were reviewed with everyone’s support for their implementation.