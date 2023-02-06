Indore: NE winds fail to pull temp down, day temp shots above 29 degrees Celsius

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rise in temperature, the day weather turned itchy on Sunday as the temperature reached close to 30 degrees Celsius mark. The wind pattern remained northeasterly but it couldn’t help in pulling down the temperature which increased over one degree Celsius above normal.

The day temperature continued to increase for the second consecutive day and crossed 29 degrees Celsius mark. Similarly, the night temperature too increased and remained above 10 degrees Celsius for last three days.

“A fresh western disturbance has been seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies. Another western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 8. Under its influence, light isolated to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during February 8 to 10,” Meteorological department officials said.

They added that under its influence of these conditions, gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius very likely over many parts of Central India during next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during subsequent 2 days.

“Indore would continue to witness the fluctuation in temperature as it will drop in couple of days,” weatherman added.

Maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal while the night temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius which was at the normal.

