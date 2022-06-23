Indore: NCB arrests three with cannabis worth Rs 27L

Photo: PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people carrying about 141 kilograms of cannabis in a loading vehicle in Betul, an official said on Thursday. The cannabis was being transported to some place in Vidisha from Odisha. The accused are being grilled by the NCB officials. The value of the cannabis is about Rs 27 lakh in the international market.

According to Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director, NCB, Indore, acting on specific intelligence regarding cannabis trafficking, a team of NCB officers intercepted a loading vehicle near the Milanpur toll plaza on NH-47 in Betul district and arrested three people while they were carrying about 141 kilograms of ganja to Vidisha.

The consignment of ganja was sourced from Berhampore, in Odisha. The drugs and the vehicle were seized by the NCB officials and the accused were being questioned about the other people involved in trafficking of cannabis. Information about the person who sent the consignment from Odisha is also being gathered by the officials.