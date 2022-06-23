Bhopal: Kids of SOS Balgram show power of ‘Asha hai to mumkin hai’

Governor Mangubhai Patel addressing the Foundation Day programme of SOS Balgram. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The differently abled children of Balgram showed the power of ‘Asha Hai Toh Mumkin Hai,’ said Governor Mangubhai Patel. He was speaking at the Foundation Day function of SOS Balgram Khajuri Kalan in the city on Thursday.

Children performed Shiva Tandav and Kanya Utsav. They presented the national anthem in sign language. Patel said that service to mankind is service to God. There is no Dharma greater than Seva. Opportunity to serve someone comes only by the grace of God.

It is their responsibility to provide these children with an environment free of discrimination. They should become a part of the mainstream of the society with a positive attitude, he said.

The Governor felicitated players of Balgram who won gold medals in international competitions including Vijay, Dolly, Manimegalai and creative genius Madhu. He encouraged the children.

President of SOS Village of India, Rakesh Jinsi said that the SOS Children’s Village established in Balagram, Khajuri Kalan is the first of two unique villages in the whole world. He said that since its inception in 1964, around 7,500 children have been looked after in India. In the family empowerment programme, 30,000 children are being raised.

Director of Balgram Khajuri Kalan, Dheeraj Kumar said that special education and different types of therapy is provided in Balgram according to the physical disability. The organisation also supports rehabilitation efforts for the disabled.