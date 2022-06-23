Bhopal: Technology re-unites a mentally challenged man with family after ten years

Pic Representation | Photo by Pexels

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A miracle of technology has been seen in Bhopal. With the help of technology the resident of Bhopal helped a person to meet his family again after ten years. The incident is of Budhwara area.

A man was discovered in a helpless condition near Kali temple, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. The man was not in good physical and mental state. People surfaced his photo on social media which ultimately helped his family to find him.

He has been identified as Bhura Kaslekar Multai who was a rickshaw puller, his wife said that he has gone missing in 2012, he was an addict and used to be very aggressive towards his family. Condition of Bhura was very bad when he was discovered, his wife got emotional on seeing the condition of her husband.

As per the sources Ayan khan who is a social worker, got a call fifteen days ago about Kaslekar then his team immediately rushed at the spot. On calling the police and ambulance, the officials said he does not have any attendant , who would take care of him. His condition had deteriorated so much that only bones could be felt over a thin layer of flesh.

The photos and information about Bhura were shared in around 200 WhatsApp groups . He was admitted in TB hospital. It took eight to ten days for his condition to recover.

MLA Sukhdev Panse arranged an ambulance to take Bhura Kaslekar home from TB hospital. Ayan and his team was taking care of the man in hospital. Kaslekar's family is now delighted after being re-united to him.