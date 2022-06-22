e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Man killed, daughter injured after truck hits bike

Police station in-charge told the media that the deceased Ramji Kavadkar, a resident of Kalkheda, his daughter Rashmi and her friend had gone to the college for admission. The deceased was a labourer in Mandideep industrial area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man returning from college after attending the admission process for his daughter died in a road accident. A speeding truck hit his bike at Gyarah Meel under Misrod police station, police said on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge told the media that the deceased Ramji Kavadkar, a resident of Kalkheda, his daughter Rashmi and her friend had gone to the college for admission. The deceased was a labourer in Mandideep industrial area.

At around 5 pm when they were returning, a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit Kavadkar’s bike. He fell down and was seriously injured. His daughter Rashmi and her friend also sustained injuries. Rashmi called the police thereafter. Her friend has been admitted to hospital in a serious condition, while Rashmi is out of danger. Doctors however declared Kavadkar as brought dead.

Police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC against the unidentified truck driver. He managed to flee from the spot.

Read Also
Bhopal: All-India Civil Services Hockey tournament begins
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Man killed, daughter injured after truck hits bike

RECENT STORIES

Essential to get out of 'unnatural' MVA alliance for Shiv Sena's survival: Rebel Eknath Shinde after...

Essential to get out of 'unnatural' MVA alliance for Shiv Sena's survival: Rebel Eknath Shinde after...

Mumbai: Girl, whose heart had become dysfunctional after Covid infection last year, undergoes...

Mumbai: Girl, whose heart had become dysfunctional after Covid infection last year, undergoes...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches 'Matoshree' after...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches 'Matoshree' after...

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar, gets...

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar, gets...