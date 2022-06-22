Bhopal: Man killed, daughter injured after truck hits bike

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man returning from college after attending the admission process for his daughter died in a road accident. A speeding truck hit his bike at Gyarah Meel under Misrod police station, police said on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge told the media that the deceased Ramji Kavadkar, a resident of Kalkheda, his daughter Rashmi and her friend had gone to the college for admission. The deceased was a labourer in Mandideep industrial area.

At around 5 pm when they were returning, a speeding truck from the opposite direction hit Kavadkar’s bike. He fell down and was seriously injured. His daughter Rashmi and her friend also sustained injuries. Rashmi called the police thereafter. Her friend has been admitted to hospital in a serious condition, while Rashmi is out of danger. Doctors however declared Kavadkar as brought dead.

Police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC against the unidentified truck driver. He managed to flee from the spot.