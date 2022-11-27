e-Paper Get App
Indore: Nayapura, Raj Mohalla, Adivasi and Challenger win their matches

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Praesh): At Nehru Stadium football ground under Indore District Football Competition, the first match was played between Kshipra Football Club and Nayapura, in which Nayapura won 2-0, Sana and Krishna scored (1-1) goals   for the  winning team.

The second match took place between Raj Mohalla and Dusari paltan, in which Raj Mohalla was given a walkover when the  Dusari paltan did not turn up. The third match took place between Gulshan Football Club and Adivasi Academy, in which Kuldeep and Sandeep scored (1-1) goals for the winning team, Adivasi won 2-0.The fourth match was played between Challenger United against Laxman Singh Goud  Football Club, in which the challenger won the match and entered the next round through the goals scored by Parth and Chinu (1-1). Lokendra Verma and Alankar Raikwar said  that, other matches will be played at  Mhow .

