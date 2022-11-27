Indore: Nayapura, Raj Mohalla, Adivasi and Challenger win their matches

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Praesh): At Nehru Stadium football ground under Indore District Football Competition, the first match was played between Kshipra Football Club and Nayapura, in which Nayapura won 2-0, Sana and Krishna scored (1-1) goals for the winning team.

The second match took place between Raj Mohalla and Dusari paltan, in which Raj Mohalla was given a walkover when the Dusari paltan did not turn up. The third match took place between Gulshan Football Club and Adivasi Academy, in which Kuldeep and Sandeep scored (1-1) goals for the winning team, Adivasi won 2-0.The fourth match was played between Challenger United against Laxman Singh Goud Football Club, in which the challenger won the match and entered the next round through the goals scored by Parth and Chinu (1-1). Lokendra Verma and Alankar Raikwar said that, other matches will be played at Mhow .