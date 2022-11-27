Indore: 66th school state level pittu, swimming and water polo competition begins

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of the the District Education Department ,the 66th School State level pittu, swimming and water polo Competition began at Sarafa Vidya Niketan on Saturday . The tournament were inaugurated by former minister Deepak Joshi, Rakesh Jain, Manoj Mishra, Lokendra Singh Rathore, DS Kushwaha, Hemant Verma, P and Naveen Goud.

The guests were welcomed by Anurag Tiwari, Sanjay Verma, Mahendra Mehral, ​​Anil Goud, Rajat Rose, Jhamman Singh Chauhan and Singh Chauhan etc. The program was conducted by Sunayana Sharma and the vote of thanks was proposed by Ghyanshyam Karole. Indore Divisional Pittu captain Lakshyajit Singh Chauhan administered the oath to the players of 10 divisions of the state in the competition.

On first day, in pittu girl category, Bhopal defeated Ujjain by 84-10 and Tribal Department beat Jabalpur by 81-30 and in boys' category, Ujjain defeated Bhopal by 56-50 and Rewa defeated Sagar by 95-29 points Pittu competition is being played at Sarafa Vidya Niketan and water polo and swimming competition is being played at Taran Pushkar located at Mhow Naka.