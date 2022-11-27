2nd SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship: Mayank, Laxminarayan, Srikanth, Jai reach quarter finals

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of the Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, the second SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship organized by SEZ University Indore is going on. Indian Billiards-Snooker Association General Secretary Sunil Bajaj said that players from all over the country are showing their skills in this championship.

19 international level tables from Bengaluru have been brought for this championship being held in the air-conditioned Sports Complex of SEZ University, on which matches are being played. Indore is hosting the National Championship for the 8th time.

In the pre-quarter final matches played in 1 hour format of sub-junior billiards boys category-Mayank Karthik, Karnataka beat Sham Alween, Tamil Nadu 233-112,Lakshminarayana, Tamil Nadu beat Bhavya Nagri, Gujarat 16-124,Srikanth, Telangana beat Partha Shah, Gujarat 174-162,Prakash, Tamil Nadu beat Telangana by 152-81,Jay Navin Kumar, Tamil Nadu beat Shivamistri, Maharashtra 131-43,Mayur Garg, Gujarat beat Karan Seshadri, Karnataka 196-172,J Krishnanath Yadav, Tamil Nadu beat Ishan Senthil, Tamil Nadu 121-97,Shyamyan Rajvi, Maharashtra beat Abdul Saif, Tamil Nadu 251-165 and secured a place in the quarter finals.

MP’s Divyansh advance into next round

In the snooker sub-junior boys category, Rihan Mishra, Delhi beat Harrick Darin, Karnataka 2-1, Partha Shah, Gujarat beat Sameer, Tamil Nadu 2-1, Divyansh Kalantri, MP beat Arun T, Tamil Nadu by 2-1, Sukram Singh, Punjab beat Tanmay Gangwal, MP 2-0, Shyamyan Rajvi, Maharashtra beat Abhinav, Tamil Nadu 2-0, Yugal Sharma, Delhi beat Mayank Karthik, Karnataka 2-0, Priyank Jindal, MP beat Abhinav Sharma, Uttarakhand 2-0 and Ishan Sutil, Tamil Nadu beat Rishit Malu, MP 2-0 to easily ensure their place in the next round.