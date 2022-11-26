Indore: Teen preparing for air hostess’s interview ends life

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An eighteen-year-old girl, who was preparing for an interview to become an air hostess, ended her life at her home in the Hira Nagar area on Friday night. She was said to have been depressed because she was not able to speak fluent English.

The deceased has been identified as Shailkumari Bais, a resident of the New Gauri Nagar area of the city. She was found by one of her family members hanging in her room around 10.15 pm after which she was taken to hospital.

Father Santosh Bais said Shailkumari’s aim was to become an air hostess and she was preparing for the interview at a coaching institute in the city. On Saturday, she had an interview with a company at her institute. While studying, she told her younger sister that English was tough. Her sister replied, “Yes, of course! But keep reading to improve your language”. As her sister came downstairs, Shailkumari hanged self in her room.

The incident was discovered when her mother called her for dinner and there was no reply from her room. She was found hanging by her family members.

Investigating officer ASI Kishanlal said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the exact reason for her killing herself could not be established yet. The statements of the family members are being taken down by the police to know the reason why she killed herself.

IMC employee ends life

A 57-year-old man committed suicide at his home in the Tukoganj area on Friday night. His wife had gone to attend a wedding in the colony at the time of the incident. Son Lakhan said that his father, Roopchand, was employed with IMC. After seeing off his wife, he ended life. The incident was discovered when the family members came back home. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case to ascertain the reason for his suicide

