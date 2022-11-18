Indore: Nattily dressed women swipe bag containing valuables at wedding function, flee in a car

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two well-dressed unidentified women who came in a car, gate-crashed into a Punjabi wedding going on at Jalsa Garden, Kanadia area, on Wednesday night, and made away with a bag containing cash and jewellery worth lakhs.

Manjit Singh Saluja in his complaint to the police said that the two women wore Punjabi attires to blend into the wedding party, but they had not been invited. None from the groom or the bride’s side could identify them.

Police said that Manjit’s wife had kept some expensive wedding gifts and envelopes containing cash in a black bag that she had kept in a chair near her. But due to the excitement of the wedding and associated work, she was distracted for some time, and suddenly she could not find the bag. She asked her relatives sitting nearby, but none of them had seen the bag. They searched the various rooms in the garden, but when they could not find the bag, they informed the police.

The police checked all the available CCTV footage and saw the two women carrying something that looked like a black bag hurriedly leave the function and go towards the parking lot. Another camera showed them driving away in a car from the parking lot. Their faces were caught in the CCTV cameras, but neither could be identified.