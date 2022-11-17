Indore: Working of ZP made paperless by e-vividha reporting system

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The working of the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) of the district has been made paperless with the introduction of e-vividha reporting system on Thursday.

Now the reports of various cases including CM Helpline, RTI, Time Limit (TL) and court cases will be available with a single click.

CEO Zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma unveiled the e-vividha reporting system evividhazpind.org. This is one more step taken by the Zilla panchayat towards making government work paperless and transparent. In this sequence, the e-vividha portal was developed by the District E-Governance Society. Cases related to CM Helpline, RTI, TL and court can be easily monitored through this portal and all the reports will be available with a single click.

Atul Kumar Pandey, senior instructor of the District E-Governance Society has developed this portal. Earlier also, software engineer Pandey had developed software to ease the current working.

Read Also Indore: Liquor worth Rs 85 lakh destroyed with bulldozer