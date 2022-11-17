Indore: Working of ZP made paperless by e-vividha reporting system

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Working of ZP made paperless by e-vividha reporting system

Now the reports of various cases including CM Helpline, RTI, Time Limit (TL) and court cases will be available with a single click

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The working of the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) of the district has been made paperless with the introduction of e-vividha reporting system on Thursday. 

CEO Zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma unveiled the e-vividha reporting system evividhazpind.org. This is one more step taken by the Zilla panchayat towards making government work paperless and transparent. In this sequence, the e-vividha portal was developed by the District E-Governance Society. Cases related to CM Helpline, RTI, TL and court can be easily monitored through this portal and all the reports will be available with a single click. 

Atul Kumar Pandey, senior instructor of the District E-Governance Society has developed this portal. Earlier also, software engineer Pandey had developed software to ease the current working. 

article-image

