Indore: Liquor worth Rs 85 lakh destroyed with bulldozer

The bottles were spread out on the concrete road of unit and a road-roller-cum-bulldozer was run over them

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Excise department staff carried out a major action of destroying country-made and foreign liquor worth Rs 85 lakh on Thursday. The destroyed liquor had been seized by the department’s staff in various actions.

The action of destroying the liquor was carried out in front of the chairman of the committee, SDM Akshay Singh Markam. The district administration had constituted a committee for the destruction of the seized liquor. The items—1,400 cases of beer, 1,069 cases of country-made liquor and 712 cases of foreign liquor—were destroyed on the premises of MP Beer Products Ltd, located in the Sanwer Road Industrial Area.

The bottles were spread out on the concrete road of unit and a road-roller-cum-bulldozer was run over them. The value of the destroyed liquor is estimated to be about Rs 85 lakh.

During the destruction of the liquor, SDM Markam, assistant commissioner of the excise department Manish Khare and assistant district excise officer BK Verma were present.

