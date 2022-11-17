Indore: Gun attack on dry fruits trader goes awry, fails to fire bullet

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dry fruits trader of Siyaganj had a miraculous escape from a gun attack while going back home from his shop on Wednesday night. The attacker twice pressed the trigger of the gun, which failed to fire a bullet.

The police said Manoj, a trader in the Siyaganj area, and his son were going back home from their shop around 10 o’clock in the night. When the two were walking down a street behind the shop, an unidentified person who had been stalking them waylaid them them and tried to snatch a bag which they were carrying. Manoj told the police he was carrying in the bag cash which he had collected on Wednesday through his dry fruits business.

The police said they gathered CCTV footage of the incident in which the accused was seen carrying a gun with him. When Manoj did not release his grip on the bag during the snatching attempt, the attacker took out a gun and pointed it at him. He tried to fire two rounds, but gun malfunctioned and no bullet was fired from it.

When the gun failed to fire a shot, the victim’s son hit the attacker to protect his dad, but the attacker released the bag and fled from the place. Local people also gathered around and helped father and son reach home safely.

The police are trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and are looking for him.