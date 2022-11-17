MP: Indore special court rejects Yogendra Jadaun’s bail plea

Yogendra Jadaun | FP PHOTO

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore-based special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Congress leader Yogendra Jadaun, co-accused in alleged urea bags loot case from a government warehouse along with Congress MLA Manoj Chawla in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

On November 10, MLA Chawla, Jadaun and others broke into the warehouse after a protest by farmers impacted due to a disruption in supplies due to a technical glitch and asked the farmers to take away the fertiliser bags.

After the incident, police booked Chawla, Jadaun and others under sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later, police arrested Jadaun from Indore, while MLA Chawla is still out of police reach. Jadaun was produced in the Indore Special Court from where his bail was rejected on Saturday. After which an application was made for bail again on Wednesday, but his bail plea was rejected by the court again.