Indore: National Lok Adalat; Judge's counselling saves 25-year marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple who had been married for 25 years applied for separation before the Family Court at the national Lok Adalat on Saturday due to their constant disputes, but their marriage was saved when they were counselled by the judge and they agreed to stay together.

The separation case of couple Kamal Arya (47) and Leela Bai (45) was heard in the court of additional principal judge Pravina Vyas.

The couple told the judge that they had five children, and three of them were married. The in-laws of their three children and their own relatives were constantly interfering in their family affairs which was leading to fights between them.

Even after the separation case was filed, Kamal tried to reconcile with and filed a petition asking Leela to come back to him. This angered Leela and she filed a maintenance case against Kamal.

On Saturday, they appeared in the court where Kamal requested for help. Judge Pravina Vyas counselled that as they had spent 25 years together, they should not end their marriage so late in life. She told them that misunderstandings are there in everybody's lives and they should overcome them and move ahead in life. The couple agreed, and decided to stay together.

At the Family Court's Lok Adalat 20 couples were reunited. Court of principal judge Anil Kumar Sohane, additional principal judge (Class I) Rakesh Mohan Pradhan, additional principal

Judge (Class II) Mahendra Kumar Jain and additional principal judge Pravina Vyas counselled the couples and parties and settled 15 percent of the cases admitted before the Lok Adalat.

Advocate Pranay Sharma said that four benches were set up, 480 cases were kept for hearing out of which 121 cases were settled.

Principal district judge Subodh Kumar Jain at the Lok Adalat in district court on Saturday | FP Photo

LOK ADALAT AT DISTRICT COURT

In all 60 benches were there at the Lok Adalat in Indore district court. Over 43,000 cases were heard of which settlements were reached in 6,732 cases and Rs 48 cr was given to the victims.

As per the instructions of State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur and under the guidance of principal district and sessions judge/president (District Legal Services Authority) Subodh Kumar Jain Lok Adalat was organised at district court, labour court, family court and at tehsil level in tehsil courts. Judge Jain inaugurated the Lok Adalat at district court.

District judge and District Legal Services Authority secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava informed that 457 cases of claims, 89 cases of civil, 121 cases of Electricity Act, 709 cases of dishonour of cheque, eligible for settlement 36 criminal cases, 166 cases of family disputes, 5 cases of labour, 4 cases of bank recovery, and 70 other cases and 5,075 cases of pre litigation were settled in the Lok Adalat.

