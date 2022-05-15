Indore: Role of CS rising as economy picks up pace, say experts





Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



With the financial and other activities of the companies rising post-Covid, the role of company secretaries (CS) has become more important and they must be prepared to play it effectively, said financial sector experts.

They were speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day conference of Western Region of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) held here on Saturday.

Over 450 company secretaries of 17 chapters of 5 states of Western Region participated in the conference, which was held at Ravindra Natya Grih.

Indore Chapter chairman Arvind Kumar Meena informed that the second day of the programme started with a social awareness rally ‘Walk for Cause’ which was taken out from Ravindra Natya Griha to Regal Square via Madhumilan Square with the message of social awareness. The rally was led by the dancing cop of the city Ranjit Singh, who handles the traffic in his own unique style. At the end of the rally, MLA Mahendra Hardia welcome the participants.



Ashish Karodia, the coordinator of the programme and former chairman of western region, said that in the technical sessions of the second day, B Narasimhan, a central council member, explained the importance of company secretaries in the capital market and in SEBI. DK

Jain brief about the Companies Act. Ranjit Kejriwal threw light on corporate taxation, R Kalidas highlighted the importance of corporate governance.



Ashish Garg, former national president of ICSI, western region chairman Rajesh Tarpra, Indore chapter management committee members, regional council members and many other eminent company secretaries were present in the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:21 AM IST