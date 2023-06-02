 Indore: Nashik to be the fifth city of Maharashtra to be connected by flights from the city
Indore: Nashik to be the fifth city of Maharashtra to be connected by flights from the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city now boasts of air connectivity with Nashik with Indigo launching operations from Thursday.

So far Nashik was connected with the city only by road, there was neither rail nor air connectivity.

Nashik will be the fifth city of Maharashtra to be connected by flights from the city. The other cities are Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Shirdi. The air connectivity will provide a lot of convenience to the passengers.

Sources of the airline informed her that Nashik-Indore-Nashik flight E-7109/7108) will depart from Nashik daily at 12.50 pm and arrive in the city at 2.10 pm. The return flight will depart from the city at 1.15 pm and reach Nashik at 2.25 pm. The airline has deployed a 72-seater ATR aircraft. The starting fare of the flight is around Rs 3600 per passenger on one side.

