INDORE: Nala Cricket League between Nala Warriors and Nala Panthers begins on dried nullah bed, a fervent pitch to bag India's cleanest city title for 5th consecutive time

INDORE: A cricket match began between politicians and government officers on a land emptied following drying up of a nullah at Kailash Chaudhary Park Colony on Sunday.

Due to nullah tapping work, the drain has dried up completely. Now, a team of politicians led by MP Shankar Lalwani and officers including commercial tax commissioner Raghvendra Singh, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Manish Singh, IG Harinarayanachari Mishra and others are playing cricket match on the dried nullah bed. The match began at 9 am. At other places also, nullahs have dried up following tapping work.

The exercise is aimed to project the clean city image by politicians and officials as Indore makes fervent bid to become Indian’s cleanest city for the fifth consecutive year.