Indore: Cleanest City tag will boost the fortunes of the city

Indore: Indore's achievement and success in being selected as the cleanest city of the country for the fourth consecutive time will spell hope amid the gloom of Covid pandemic. The title will certainly attract people from all over the country to come and visit prominent tourist destinations here and in the state, feel experts of the sector.
Even as the euphoric news broke on Thursday morning, people associated with tourism and hotel industry, who are currently facing challenging times owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, were upbeat. City will become gate way of tourism now Ullas Nair, Member of Travel Agents’ Association of India, said since international flights are yet to operate due to the corona menace and people can't travel to foregin locales, domestic tourist circuit has to make the best of this situation even as the unlcok regime eases further. He said tour operators were hopeful that this tag would now attract people to the state and they would now flock to tourist sites in the state like Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Mandu. In this way, the city can become a gateway.
Sumit Suri, President of Hotels and Restaurants Association Western Region, said at the time, when hotel industry is shedding tears due to COVID-19 pandemic, ‘the Cleanest City tag will certainly revive and restart business. ‘The habit to remain clean has become a part of the character of the people and hats off to the services of the IMC. This characteristic will help policymakers to formulate new strategies for the city.
To study the cleanliness model of the city as per the previous experience, the delegation of officers of the other cities Municipal Corporation and Civic body will visit the city. They will stay here in hotels also prefer to visit the nearby regional tourists destinations. In this way, ‘the prestigeous’ title would help in reviving the business of the hotel industry.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)