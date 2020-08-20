Indore: Cleanest City tag will boost the fortunes of the city

Indore: Indore's achievement and success in being selected as the cleanest city of the country for the fourth consecutive time will spell hope amid the gloom of Covid pandemic. The title will certainly attract people from all over the country to come and visit prominent tourist destinations here and in the state, feel experts of the sector.

Even as the euphoric news broke on Thursday morning, people associated with tourism and hotel industry, who are currently facing challenging times owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, were upbeat. City will become gate way of tourism now Ullas Nair, Member of Travel Agents’ Association of India, said since international flights are yet to operate due to the corona menace and people can't travel to foregin locales, domestic tourist circuit has to make the best of this situation even as the unlcok regime eases further. He said tour operators were hopeful that this tag would now attract people to the state and they would now flock to tourist sites in the state like Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Mandu. In this way, the city can become a gateway.