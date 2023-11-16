 Indore: MYH Ward Boy Celebrates Bhai  Dooj, Killed In Road Acident Later
He died on the spot because of severe head injuries.

Thursday, November 16, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was rammed into from behind by an unknown vehicle in Chandan Nagar police station area on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Kalaria Road around 7 pm when he was returning from his sister’s house after celebrating Bhai Dooj. He died on the spot because of severe head injuries.

According to information the deceased was identified as Rajesh Chauhan, a resident of Pedmi village. He was a ward boy in MY Hospital. Rajesh’s nephew Sanjay said that Rajesh along with his neighbour Prem Chauhan was returning from his sister’s house.

Their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle from the rear and Rajesh died on the spot while his neighbour sustained minor injuries as he was thrown to the side of the road.

The police have started an investigation and have examined CCTV footage near the spot to find out about the vehicle. The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased. 

