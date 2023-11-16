Indore Youths Clash Over Diwali Crackers, 24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Publicly, His Friend Critical

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed while his 29-year-old friend suffered severe injuries after a group of youths attacked them with a sharp-edge weapon at city's Tilak Nagar police station area on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Sharma while his friend Anil Vishwakarma sustained injuries.

The matter started on Diwali evening on Sunday, when both the parties entered into a heated argument after the victims asked the accused to stop throwing firecrackers in front of their house.

This led to a heated argument between the two groups. However, the neighbours pacified the matter. On Wednesday, when Anand and his friend Anil were sitting at Rambai Nagar, the same group of youths came and attacked them

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Nair stated that the police were informed about a dispute between two groups in the Scheme no. 140 area. Anand Sharma and Anil Vishwakarma were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by some accused. They were taken to the hospital, where Anand succumbed to his injuries during treatment around 5 am on Thursday. Two accused have been identified, and a search is underway for the others. Preliminary investigation revealed that Anand and Anil were stabbed by the accused following an argument over a dispute.

Read Also IIM Indore Receives Rank #3 In Eduniversal 4 Palmes Of Excellence Rankings 2023

Anand’s friend Ajay Sharma said that Anand, Anil, Ajay, and Anand’s brother were sitting in the area when Keshav, Sandeep, Jitu, along with others, attacked Anil with sharp-edged weapons. Anand intervened and was also stabbed multiple times. Other people saved their lives by running from the place. Anand and Anil were taken to the hospital, where Anand succumbed to his injuries. The police initiated an investigation into the case, and further inquiries are underway. The police are recording statements from the family members of Deepak and Amit.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)