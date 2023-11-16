IIM Indore Receives Rank #3 In Eduniversal 4 Palmes Of Excellence Rankings 2023

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has secured the prestigious Rank #3 among all B-Schools in India in the esteemed Eduniversal 4 Palmes of Exccellence Rankings for 2023. This recognition places IIM Indore at Rank #2 among all the IIMs in this category, marking a significant milestone in the institute's pursuit of excellence in education.

The Eduniversal Rankings, an annual accolade, spotlight top business schools across 153 countries in 9 geographical zones worldwide. This acknowledgment is a result of extensive evaluations by academic peers through the annual Deans’ Vote survey.

IIM Indore’s Director, Prof. Himanshu Rai, expressed delight in the institute's consistent performance, stating, "We are delighted to maintain our position in the top schools in the 4 Palmes of Excellence category. This reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our participants, faculty, and all stakeholders of the institute."

Striving to be a globally relevant business school, IIM Indore has forged partnerships with 45 educational institutions across 18 nations, fortifying its international presence. Prof. Rai emphasized the institute's commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to enhance the curriculum for developing socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs contributing to nation-building and global progress. He added, "Our next goal is to ascend to the 5 Palmes category."

The Palmes Ranking is a rigorous process encompassing the selection of the 1000 best business schools globally, followed by the Palmes of Excellence Awards to each ranked institution. The culmination involves the Deans’ Vote, which acknowledges the expertise of leaders in the best business schools worldwide.

IIM Indore's remarkable achievement in the Eduniversal 4 Palmes of Excellence Rankings 2023 underscores its dedication to fostering a vibrant educational ecosystem, setting benchmarks for excellence in management education

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)