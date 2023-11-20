Indore: MY Hospital Docs Remove 3 Arrows From Tribal’s Body

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 60-year-old tribal man by removing three arrows stuck in his body through a complex surgery. Two arrows were embedded in his torso, while one in his thigh.

Surprisingly, the man had travelled over 150 kilometres with the arrows stuck in his body to reach the hospital from Barwani.

Bows and arrows are traditional weapons used in tribal areas of the state, and the patient was victim of an assault by rivals.

According to senior surgeon Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya, any delay in surgery would have proved fatal for the patient.

FP Photo

“Patient Ismal was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on November 13 with three poisonous arrows were stuck deep in his body. One arrow was stuck in his abdomen and even penetrated his intestine and liver as well. The other arrow was stuck in his thigh and had damaged many vital nerves that left the patient unconscious and critical,” Dr Ghanghoriya said.

He said that after diagnosing the patient, they decided to perform the surgery immediately to save his life. The patient underwent a complex surgery that lasted more than five hours.

“Removing the arrow from his abdomen was the major task as it had damaged his intestine and liver. We repaired the damaged nerves and intestine of the patient while it also took precision to repair his damaged blood vessels in his thighs,” Dr Ghanghoriya said.

FP Photo

The doctors also claimed they had difficulty understanding his language as he did not speak Hindi, and the doctors could not understand the tribal dialect.

“The surgery was performed free of cost in the government hospital, and it would have cost lakhs if performed in a private hospital. A team of doctors included surgeons Dr Naveen Gupta, Dr Fareed Khan, Dr Sahaj Dhakad, anaesthetists Dr KK Arora, and Dr Ritu Pauranik performed the surgery,” Dr Ghanghoriya said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)