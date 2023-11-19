Indore: DAVV Likely To Declare Results Of DET-2023 By Month End

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is planning to declare results of Doctoral Entrance Test (DET)-2023, which was held last month after a gap of one-and-a-half year ago, by month end and hold interviews of successful candidates in January.

Currently, the university, which conducted DET in online mode on December 31, is addressing the objections receiving on model answer sheets. After addressing the objections, the university will release final answer keys and then based on it start evaluation of answer books.

After the results will be out, the DAVV going to form Research Advisory Committees (RAC) which will hold interviews of candidate who get through the DET.

According to officials, RAC will hold interviews will be conducted in January. Around 2,700 candidates had appeared for the examination for 669 vacant seats in 38 streams.

After the release of the model answer keys, DAVV has received 22 objections. Candidates had also attached the relevant documents with their objections. On the basis of that, the university has started addressing the objections.

