Indore: Muthu Senthil given top seed in Puneet Agarwal Memorial tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Muthu Senthil Kumar of India has been given top priority in the qualifying round in the Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore open 15,000 dollar prize money ITF men's world tennis tournament organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association. The international tournament will be played at Indore Tennis Club. The qualifying round will be played from 9 am on Sunday.

A draw of 48 has been issued for the qualifying round in this tournament. In which Muthu Senthil Kumar, ranked 1339 ITF of India, has been given the top priority. On the other hand, Kunal Anand (1345) is given the second, Chandril Sood (1353) third, Jatin Dahiya (1411) is fourth and Paras Dahiya (1500) is ranked fifth. Apart from India, players from Italy, Ireland, Maldova, Great Britain, Netherlands will also present their challenge in the qualifying round.

Abhishek Mukherjee has been appointed as referee to conduct this tournament successfully. Along with this, two white batch referees and four national referees have also come. In the qualifying phase, Yash Yadav, Akash Nandwal, Udit Yadav and Tanik Gupta of Madhya Pradesh are also presenting their challenge.

Tournament to start in afternoon

Tennis Association of India general secretary Anil Dhupar informed that the tournament will be inaugurated on Sunday at 3 pm by the Director of Sports, Pawan Jain. The main round matches will be played from March 9.