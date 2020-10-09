Indore: Murder of woman recorded in CCTV, accused still at large

Indore: Police are still clueless about the killer of a woman, who was found murdered near Bafna Square. However, the entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot but the accused could not be identified till the filing of the report.

According to Sanyogitaganj police station staff, an unidentified middle-aged woman was found murdered on Thursday morning. She was sleeping when the accused reached there with a plastic rope and he strangled her to death. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera.Though the face of the man is clearly visible, the police could not identify him. Police said the deceased had an injury mark on her head, and police are trying to identify her through that.