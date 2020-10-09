Indore: Two women among five arrested by Crime Branch for IPL betting

Indore: Acting on a special tip-off, a team of crime branch raided a flat in Pinnacle Dreams Township and nabbed five people for IPL betting, on Friday. The accused were booked under the relevant section of the Public Gambling Act and further investigation is underway.

Two bottles of red wine, mobile phones, a laptop and a register for keeping account of betting online were recovered from from the site. All the accused, including two women, belong to different cities and were undertaking the betting in a rented flat here.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said a tip-off was received that some people are betting for IPL in the township under Lasudia police station jurisdiction in the city. After receiving the information, a team of crime branch raided the flat number 1405 in Pinnacle Dreams Township where five people including two women were found betting for the IPL.

The accused introduced themselves as Sourabh Raghuwanshi of Guna city, Jitendra Raghuwanshi of Shivpuri district, Ravi Narvariya of Guna, Goura Saket of Jabalpur and Prerna Uppal of Guna. They were residing in the city in different areas and were betting in a rented flat in the township for a few months.

When caught, the accused were found betting for Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab in the flat. They were receiving money from the customers online. They allegedly informed the crime branch officials that the flat belongs to one Monu Raghuwanshi and they were paying rent to Monu for a few months. According to the officials, the accused were indulged in betting since 2017 in the city.

A LED TV, six mobile phones, Rs 9,500 in cash, a laptop and two bottles of red wine were recovered from the spot.