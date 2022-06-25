e-Paper Get App

Indore Municipal Corporation to stop taking non-segregated garbage

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday gave strict instructions to the IMC staff regarding this.

Saturday, June 25, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From now on, the IMC door-to-door garbage collection van won't accept non-segregated garbage. The public must be informed and made aware of segregating garbage by putting them in separate bins before handing them over to the garbage van collector.

Commissioner Pal instructed that the concerned officials of the IMC must visit their respective areas and ensure that proper cleanliness is maintained everywhere in their area.

She also instructed that people should not dump garbage at any vacant plots, streets or drainage lines in the city.

