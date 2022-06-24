Indore Bus Mishap: Fitness certificate expired, RTO registers FIR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has found negligence on the part of the bus driver in the tragic bus accident and said he was driving recklessly.

“We visited the spot just after the incident and found that the fitness certificate had expired about a week ago while the bus driver was driving carelessly. We’ve filed an FIR against the bus driver, as well as the owner of the bus,” Raghuvanshi said. He added that the spot where the accident took place also is a dangerous stretch and driving carefully there is advisable.

“All bus operators were advised to take all the necessary steps to avoid any mishaps during the monsoon and they were asked to complete the fitness tests of the vehicles. It was also decided at a meeting led by ADM Pawan Jain a few days ago that an FIR would be lodged against the bus owner, as well,” the RTO said.

However, bus owner Gourav Sonkar informed the officials that he could not take care of the fitness of the bus as his wife was suffering from cancer. Sonkar deposited the remaining tax of the bus on Thursday.

Ch’garh health minister takes passengers status

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo called up superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur and took note of the condition of the passengers belonging to Bilaspur. He asked Thakur to send him the details of the passengers and the Ch’Garh officials in Indore to coordinate with the hospital administration.