Indore Municipal Corporation Takes Symbolic Possession Of Karbala Maidan After Court Ruling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a district court ruled in favour of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in a long-standing dispute over the ownership of Karbala Maidan, the civic body took symbolic possession of the land on Wednesday.

The court's decision affirmed that the land, located in the central part of the city, belonged to the IMC, dismissing Waqf board’s claims.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, along with several Mayor-in-Council (MiC) members including Ashwini Shukla, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Sharma Bablu and Nandkishore Pahariya visited the site to mark the occasion.

A board was placed on the ground to officially denote its status as IMC property. Expressing his satisfaction with the ruling, Bhargav said, ‘The court's decision has affirmed that this land rightfully belongs to Indore Municipal Corporation.

This judgement strengthens our position and we have filed a caveat in the High Court to ensure that the decision remains unchallenged.’ Bhargav also emphasised that this victory would play a pivotal role in the city’s growth and development. ‘This land will contribute to Indore's progress and we are inspecting the area to determine the best use for it in the interest of the city’s development,’ he added.

The IMC has been actively working to reclaim valuable properties and this victory marks a significant milestone in that effort. Further plans for the development of Karbala Maidan will be revealed in the coming months.