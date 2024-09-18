Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s IT Park Turns Into A Reality

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State government has allocated 2.16 hectare in Government Ujjain Engineering College premises in Goylakhurd village for setting up of IT Park in the city of Mahakal. MP Industrial Development Corporation’s executive director Rajesh Rathore said, “In the initial phase, we are expecting an investment of Rs 70 crore thus creating 2,000 jobs. A number of companies have evinced interest in setting up softare units, AI, call centres, business processing outsource etc in the park,” and added that the infrastructural work for the part would be completed within three years.

Read Also Grid Management: IIT Indore Software Brings Real Time Stability Monitoring To Every Dispatch Centre

He further said that saturation of IT cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune offers great opportunity to Ujjain’s perfect ecosystem. IIT-Indore’s off campus too is proposed in the engineering college premises. IT Park in Mahakal City would add to diversification of economic activities and check brain drain.

In its first term, UPA government had signed a MoU with Japan for ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor with Ujjain being developed as ‘Knowledge City’. Major IT companies were to open units at Vikram Udgoypuri, some 15 km from Ujjain on Dewas Road. However, later these companies developed campuses around Indore Airport Road. During Uma Bharat’s regime as CM, ISKCON management had planned to develop an IT Park in Ujjain and a chunk of land was also allotted to them, but the project was later withdrawn.

In the last couple of years, 57 industrial units have been allotted 457.28 acres in Vikram Udgoypuri. Many of them of them are under construction, while production has begun in a few.

These companies are investing Rs 5,198. 59 crore and would provide jobs to 15,060 people. During the second term, PM Narendra Modi had decided to set-up Medical Devices Park at four places, including Ujjain. Around 97.05 acres was earmarked and allotted to 36 companies. They are investing Rs 1855.28 crore which will generate 6,908 jobs.